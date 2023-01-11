Tufts Worker Tells 1st Circ. Lower Court Rewrote Benefit Plan

By Emmy Freedman (January 11, 2023, 2:09 PM EST) -- A Tufts University employee urged the First Circuit to reinstate her proposed class action accusing the school and insurer Prudential of running afoul of federal benefits law by hiking premium rates for a long-term care plan, saying a lower court retroactively rewrote the plan's terms....

