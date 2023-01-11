Woman Sues After Husband's Life Insurance Goes To Ex-Wife

By Kelcey Caulder (January 11, 2023, 7:39 PM EST) -- A woman whose husband passed away in July 2020 is suing his former employer FedEx Corp., and insurers The Prudential Insurance Co. of America and Willis Towers Watson, alleging they improperly distributed his life insurance benefits to his ex-wife....

