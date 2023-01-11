Breach Of Contract Claim Added To Chess Prodigy Libel Suit

By Elaine Briseño (January 11, 2023, 9:42 PM EST) -- Young chess prodigy Hans Moke Niemann is turning up the wattage on Chess.com's spotlight in his defamation suit against 31-year-old rival Sven Magnus Øen Carlsen by expanding the accusations against the mega website and adding a $200,000 breach of contract claim....

