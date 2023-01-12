Toyota Skirts 4Runner Warranty Suit Over Rusty Frame Claims

By Collin Krabbe (January 12, 2023, 7:33 PM EST) -- A South Carolina judge has granted Toyota's bid for summary judgment in a class action that claimed the carmaker knew about corrosion problems with its fourth-generation 4Runners based on issues with other models, finding that those frames were from different suppliers and that internal documentation doesn't prove the company ignored evidence of corrosion issues....

