Ill. Bar Couldn't Defend Itself In $41M Trial, Panel Says

By Lauraann Wood (January 11, 2023, 6:24 PM EST) -- An Illinois bar owner accused of mishandling a fight on its property was improperly blocked from defending itself against claims amended mid-trial that security "manhandled" a now-paralyzed man in the process, a state appellate panel said Tuesday, reversing the man's $41 million win....

