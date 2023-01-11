'Improper Closing' Axes $12M Verdict In Fatal Fall Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (January 11, 2023, 8:07 PM EST) -- A Florida appellate panel on Wednesday reversed a $12 million verdict in a suit accusing a warehouse owner of causing the death of a repairman who fell through a skylight, saying plaintiff's counsel's references to the Surfside condo collapse, which had occurred days earlier, was a "clearly improper closing argument."...

