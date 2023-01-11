Feds Ask 4 Years For Ex-JetBlue Worker In COVID Loan Scam

By Elliot Weld (January 11, 2023, 6:26 PM EST) -- Brooklyn federal prosecutors are seeking between 41 and 51 months for a former JetBlue employee who pled guilty to taking part in a scheme to obtain about $1.5 million by submitting fraudulent loan applications to government programs set up to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic....

