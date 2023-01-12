COVID Tolling Order Saves Indiana Wrongful Death Suit

By Mike Curley (January 12, 2023, 2:15 PM EST) -- An Indiana appeals panel revived a woman's wrongful death suit over her husband's death in a collision, saying the state Supreme Court's rules extending filing deadlines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic put her appointment to represent her husband's estate within the two-year limit....

