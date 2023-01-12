Miami Beach Wins Again In Code Enforcement Row With Club

By Joyce Hanson (January 12, 2023, 8:12 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court has affirmed a win for the city of Miami Beach in a long-running dispute with a nightclub over a purported "campaign of harassment," agreeing with a lower court that the club owner failed to connect code enforcement actions to its closure....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS