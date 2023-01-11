5 Charged With Defrauding Gov't-Funded Child Care Programs

By Elliot Weld (January 11, 2023, 5:59 PM EST) -- Five Brooklyn residents have been arrested and charged in an alleged scheme to submit fraudulent reimbursement claims to the New York City government and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for fake after-school programs and concealing their ownership of a related nonprofit....

