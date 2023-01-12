Judge Refuses To Pause Suspension For Alex Jones' Attorney

By Aaron Keller (January 11, 2023, 8:06 PM EST) -- A Connecticut state judge on Wednesday declined to stay the immediate suspension of an attorney who represents both Infowars host Alex Jones in an appeal and an alleged Proud Boy who is about to face a jury in a Capitol siege case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS