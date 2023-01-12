Fed. Circ. Judge 'Baffled' By Columbia Sportswear's IP Appeal

By Andrew Karpan (January 12, 2023, 6:51 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Thursday was short on kind words for an appeal from Columbia Sportswear Co. over a jury verdict rejecting the brand's efforts to enforce a design patent covering a type of thermal heating jacket, with one judge calling the company's main argument that the jury received improper instructions "baffling to me."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS