NY AG Asks Court To Stop 10 Cos. From Selling Ghost Guns

By Emily Field (January 12, 2023, 8:12 PM EST) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday asked a New York federal court to stop 10 national gun distributors from selling firearm parts that can be made into untraceable "ghost guns" — some of which were used in crimes — to consumers in the Empire State....

