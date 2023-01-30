Mich. Doctor Gets 16 Years For $100M Opioid Pill Scheme

By Danielle Ferguson (January 30, 2023, 3:53 PM EST) -- A Michigan doctor convicted of health care fraud and money laundering for his role in what prosecutors called the most egregious opioid prescription scheme in the country was sentenced Monday to 16 years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $30 million in restitution....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS