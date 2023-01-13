Chancery Ruling Reiterates Its Skepticism Of De-SPAC Deals

By Laura Oswell, Jacob Croke and Matthew Strand (January 13, 2023, 5:10 PM EST) -- Following its decision a year ago in In re: MultiPlan Stockholders Litigation, the Delaware Chancery Court's Jan. 4 Delman v. GigAcquisitions3 LLC decision rejects certain arguments left open following MultiPlan and indicates even robust disclosures will not entitle special purpose acquisition companies to business judgment review....

