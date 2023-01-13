Nonbank Records Can't Undo Loan Deal, Split 11th Circ. Says

By David Minsky (January 13, 2023, 6:23 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit said in a split ruling that nonbank records can't be used to invalidate a security agreement between two parties, reversing a lower court decision that allowed the creditor of a bankrupt law firm to collect a certificate of deposit a since-jailed attorney used as collateral for a loan....

