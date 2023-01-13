5th Circ. Affirms Hanover's $570K Award Against Developers

By Hope Patti (January 13, 2023, 3:09 PM EST) -- Three land developers cannot offset a $570,000 judgment awarded to Hanover Insurance Co. for outstanding contract balances, the Fifth Circuit ruled, affirming a lower court's holding that liquidated damages clauses in those contracts are an unenforceable penalty under Texas law....

