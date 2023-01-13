Senators Again Call For Wider National Security Steel Tariffs

By Rae Ann Varona (January 13, 2023, 5:02 PM EST) -- Two Democratic lawmakers on Friday continued their calls for steel tariffs to cover grain-oriented electrical steel product imports they say have been killing investments in the United States' electrical steel industry and have threatened the domestic transformer supply chain....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS