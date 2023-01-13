Alex Jones Atty's Argument On Leak 'Floors' Conn. Judge

By Brian Steele (January 13, 2023, 7:22 PM EST) -- A Connecticut state judge said Friday that she was stunned by an Alex Jones attorney's argument that the lawyer had acted reasonably when he asked opposing counsel to ignore accidentally disclosed confidential information and then missed the deadline to get the files back....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS