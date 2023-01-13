Walmart Can't Ditch Claims Background Checks Discriminate

By Dave Simpson (January 13, 2023, 10:04 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge deemed timely a proposed class action alleging Walmart unlawfully discriminates against applicants with criminal backgrounds through broad screenings that don't consider evidence of rehabilitation, applying a six-year statute of limitations rather than the two-year limitation suggested by Walmart....

