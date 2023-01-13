3rd Circ. Says Ad Agency Knew All About Liebowitz

By Andrew Karpan (January 13, 2023, 9:12 PM EST) -- Third Circuit judges on Friday were the latest to tear into the legal practices of suspended attorney Richard Liebowitz, ruling that a former client can't revive a copyright lawsuit that sank because of the attorney's "distracting antics" and "repeated exercises of bad faith" — citing a "damning" email showing the company's CEO was well aware of Liebowitz's misfortunes in court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS