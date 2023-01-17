5th Circ. Blames Atty For Photographer's 'Groundless' Suit

By Emily Sawicki (January 17, 2023, 4:37 PM EST) -- The attorney representing a high-end wedding photographer who sued competitors in Texas court alleging a conspiracy to restrict trade should have known better than to bring the suit, a Fifth Circuit panel concluded, reversing a district court order that placed his client on the hook for the "groundless" suit....

