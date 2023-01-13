9th Circ. Open To Partially Reviving Fiat Chrysler Defect Suit

By Craig Clough (January 13, 2023, 9:39 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel appeared open Friday to reviving part of a putative class action alleging transmission system defects on some Fiat Chrysler Automotive vehicles, suggesting there is hope for a fluid levels claim but less so for a claim about overheating that was stricken because of an error-filled expert report....

