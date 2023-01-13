What To Expect From Justices' FCA Scienter Standard Review

By Michael Huston and Nathanael Andrews (January 13, 2023, 7:35 PM EST) -- In an action of signal importance to any company that does business with the federal government or that receives government funds under a complex regulatory framework, the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review a key issue concerning the False Claims Act — the federal statute that imposes severe penalties for knowingly submitting false claims for payment to the government....

