Artists Slam AI Apps As '21st-Century Collage Tool' In IP Suit

By Tiffany Hu (January 17, 2023, 8:06 PM EST) -- Three artists have filed a proposed class action against the creators of popular artificial intelligence art platforms, including Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, and art-sharing website DeviantArt over claims that they are violating the rights of millions of artists....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS