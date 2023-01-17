Insurer Challenges Ga. Church's Fire Coverage Claim

By Riley Murdock (January 17, 2023, 3:35 PM EST) -- Alfa Insurance Corp. asked a Georgia federal court to declare a church's property insurance policy void, claiming it should not have to pay a fire damage claim because the church lied about its coverage history on its policy application....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS