Lawyers Less Keen Than Firms On More Time In The Office

By Marialuisa Taddia (January 30, 2023, 5:26 PM GMT) -- Nearly half of lawyers aren't even being asked to spend most of their time in person, even as law firms have been fighting to get their employees to start spending more time in the office again, a new Law360 UK Pulse survey shows, as they struggle to get the right balance in a tight labor market....

