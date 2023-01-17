Pokémon Go Maker Knocks Out 2nd Patent In Gaming IP Fight

By Gina Kim (January 17, 2023, 3:54 PM EST) -- Pokémon Go creators have knocked out another patent in NantWorks' suit alleging infringement of three of its augmented reality patents after a California magistrate judge found that the invention, which provides information to users based on map locations, is an abstract idea since it doesn't improve any computer technology....

