Block Board Faces Derivative Suit Over Cash App Data Breach

By Katryna Perera (January 17, 2023, 6:45 PM EST) -- Block Inc.'s board, including co-founder and company head Jack Dorsey, faces an investor suit claiming the company's top brass ignored red flags that resulted in a 2021 data breach that allegedly caused 8.2 million customers' personally identifiable information, account numbers and trading activity to be publicly exposed....

