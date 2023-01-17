FTX, US Trustee Spar Over Sullivan's Bid To Be Ch. 11 Counsel

By Aislinn Keely (January 17, 2023, 10:54 PM EST) -- FTX on Tuesday pushed back on a bid from the U.S. Trustee's Office to block Sullivan & Cromwell's appointment as its bankruptcy counsel, saying there's no conflict of interest between the law firm and the defunct cryptocurrency exchange, especially since Sullivan was the one that called the feds on the operation ahead of its bankruptcy filing....

