Credit Union Can't Get ATM Fees Class Action Dismissed

By Katryna Perera (January 18, 2023, 5:53 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge trimmed one claim from a class action against AmeriCU Credit Union by customers who say it subjects them to unnecessary and improper fees, finding that most of the suit's claims hold up except for an allegation that AmeriCU breached its duty of good faith and fair dealing....

