Youth Nonprofit's Ex-CEO Admits Stealing, Lying On Taxes

By Anna Scott Farrell (January 18, 2023, 2:52 PM EST) -- The ousted CEO of a shuttered Hollywood nonprofit that aimed to alleviate child poverty in hard-pressed Los Angeles neighborhoods pled guilty to embezzling from the organization, misusing $600,000 in federal grants, and hiding income by lying on his tax returns....

