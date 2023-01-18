Rough Waters Continue In Defunct Euronav, Frontline Merger

By Elaine Briseño (January 18, 2023, 3:58 PM EST) -- Belgian crude oil shipper Euronav NV, still pursuing answers in its failed merger with Frontline Ltd., announced on Wednesday that it plans to request emergency arbitration after its rival abruptly terminated the proposed $4 billion stock deal with little public explanation....

