DC Circ. Judge Slams DOE Boiler Efficiency Rule Clarification

By Katie Buehler (January 20, 2023, 6:08 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit judge on Friday reproached the U.S. Department of Energy for what he characterized as a disregard of court orders to fully explain evidence supporting the agency's stricter energy efficiency standards for boilers used in commercial and multifamily residential buildings....

