Ex-JetBlue Mechanic Avoids Prison For Role In COVID Fraud

By Pete Brush (January 18, 2023, 5:42 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn federal judge gave a former JetBlue Airways mechanic probation Wednesday for stealing $201,000 of COVID-19 loan money, then criticized the airline and other employers for "stupid" policies forbidding felony convicts from returning to their chosen fields....

