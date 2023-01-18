3 Amazon Facilities Have Serious Safety Issues, OSHA Says

By Beverly Banks (January 18, 2023, 9:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced a $60,000 proposed fine for Amazon on Wednesday for safety violations at three of the e-commerce giant's facilities, saying workers were at a high risk for back injuries and musculoskeletal disorders....

