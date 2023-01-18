Groups Tell Biden Not To Back Down To EU Trade Threats

By Madeline Lyskawa (January 18, 2023, 6:39 PM EST) -- Five groups sent a letter to the Biden administration on Wednesday saying it shouldn't back down to European Union trade threats and should implement the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 as intended and without delays or changes that could undermine historic clean energy investments....

