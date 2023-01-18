Patients Seek Class Cert. In Cigna Benefits Underpayment Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 18, 2023, 7:06 PM EST) -- A proposed class of at least 8,000 patients who accuse health insurer Cigna and its billing contractor, MultiPlan, of colluding to underpay their out-of-network claims for substance use disorder treatments sought class status in their lawsuit alleging the companies' repricing scheme violated federal anti-corruption and benefits laws....

