NAFTA Can't Save $15B Keystone XL Case, US Says

By Caleb Symons (January 18, 2023, 10:29 PM EST) -- U.S. officials want the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes to drop a high-profile challenge to their cancelation of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, saying its operator cannot bring claims under a defunct trade deal between the U.S. and Canada....

