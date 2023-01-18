Megan Thee Stallion Wants To Block Manager's Deposition

By Catherine Marfin (January 18, 2023, 7:18 PM EST) -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion told a Harris County, Texas, court this week that her record label shouldn't be allowed to depose her manager in a dispute over her 2021 album "Something for Thee Hotties," writing that the woman didn't have specialized knowledge relevant to the suit and that a deposition would take away from her business duties....

