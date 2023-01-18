Water Co. CEO Gets 10 Years For $12M Securities Fraud

By Lauren Castle (January 18, 2023, 8:23 PM EST) -- Two executives of a now-defunct Dallas-based mineral water company were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in a $12 million scheme involving selling stocks in the nonpublic company, in a hearing that prompted the judge to question why prosecutors had not sold the company to recoup some of the investors' funds....

