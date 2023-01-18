Chancery Keeps $26B T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Suit Alive

By Jeff Montgomery (January 18, 2023, 9:57 PM EST) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday kept alive seven of nine claims in a stockholder suit accusing Deutsche Telekom AG, SoftBank Group Corp. and 11 individuals of breaching duties to T-Mobile Inc. and its minority shareholders in T-Mobile's $26 billion merger with Sprint Corp. in April 2020....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS