Texas, Groups Sue To Take Down New 'WOTUS' Definition

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 18, 2023, 8:40 PM EST) -- Texas and several industry groups leaped into court Wednesday to challenge the Biden administration's new rule defining the scope of the Clean Water Act on the same day the rule was published in the Federal Register....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS