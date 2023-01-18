6th Circ. Revives Conspiracy Charge Against Ex-Fiat Worker

By Linda Chiem (January 18, 2023, 9:24 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday revived a conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge against a former Fiat Chrysler engineer accused of manipulating diesel engines in thousands of vehicles to cheat emissions tests, saying the government sufficiently detailed the charge in a superseding indictment....

