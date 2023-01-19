Goodwin Adds Former Chief Counsel Of Health Agency's OIG

By Alison Knezevich (January 19, 2023, 4:00 PM EST) -- A veteran of the inspector general's office at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has joined Goodwin Procter LLP as a partner in its health care and complex litigation and dispute resolution practices, the firm said Wednesday....

