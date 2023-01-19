What's At Stake In High Court's Tribal Bankruptcy Ruling

By Wilda Wahpepah (January 19, 2023, 6:27 PM EST) -- Tribal sovereign immunity is a core principle of federal Native American law and, from the tribal perspective, a cherished attribute of sovereignty. While Congress may abrogate tribal immunity, under long-standing precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court it must do so expressly and unequivocally.[1]...

