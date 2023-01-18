No Plaintiff Swap Yet In Mark Cuban Crypto Suit, Judge Says

By Katryna Perera (January 18, 2023, 10:20 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday denied an attempt by a proposed class to switch out named plaintiffs in a suit against "Shark Tank" personality and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban over his promotional work for cryptocurrency firm Voyager Digital Holdings, saying that if the proposed class wants to add more plaintiffs, it must do so by filing a second amended complaint....

