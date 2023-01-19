Robinhood Judge Won't Nix Fee Suit, Citing Her Lucid Order

By Hailey Konnath (January 18, 2023, 11:16 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday shot down Robinhood's argument that customers lacked standing to bring their suit over the company's reliance on so-called payment for order flow, noting that she already addressed this exact question in a case involving electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. and that she attached that order to her decision....

