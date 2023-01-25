NetEase Says Riot's Video Game IP Suit Misses The Mark

By Alex Baldwin (January 25, 2023, 4:40 PM GMT) -- NetEase Inc. has denied claims that its free-to-play mobile game infringes Riot Games Inc.'s flagship shooter Valorant, claiming that many of the similarities between the games are common to the genre and not protected by copyright....

