DC Court Declines To Free Trump From Defamation Suit

By Katie Buehler (April 13, 2023, 10:51 AM EDT) -- The full Washington, D.C., Court of Appeals ruled Thursday it doesn't have authority to decide whether former President Donald Trump is immune from writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit, explaining district law requires a jury to determine if he's shielded by acting within the scope of his duties as president....

